Pedestrian struck and killed in Queanbeyan

A CANBERRA man was crossing a Queanbeyan road when he was struck by a car and killed last night (September 22).

Police were told that the pedestrian, a 38-year-old, was walking in the middle of the road in the dark, before being struck from behind by a passing Volkswagen Amarok.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Hill Lane and Kings Highway, Queanbeyan East, at about 8pm.

The man died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle – a 25-year-old Bungendore man – was not physically injured and has been taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

Officers from Monaro Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As inquiries continue, police are urging anyone with information, or dashcam footage from the area, to come forward.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com. au.