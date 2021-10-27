People with passion getting back to business

EXPERTS are people who have dedicated years to developing their skills and who are enthusiastic about providing insight into their expertise and their businesses. Whether that be vegan shoes or gifts for pets, “CityNews” speaks with a variety of experts, passionate about sharing their skills and services with the ACT region. This is a sponsored post.

Getting up close and personal with animals

TARALGA Wildlife Park offers close-up and personal animal experiences, making it the perfect outing for the whole family, says owner John Stafford.

Just a 90-minute drive from the heart of Canberra, John says the park features a collection of native and exotic animals including waterfowl, parrots, dingoes (pictured), bettongs, emus, wallabies, deer, llamas, alpacas, miniature horses and many more.

“Children can interact with a wombat, lamb and guinea pigs in the friendship farm or make friends with sheep, goats or Poco the red deer in the walking area,” says John.

“The park also offers drinks and light meals or you can pack a picnic and enjoy the seated area or the large spanse of grassed area while the children play on the park equipment overlooking the lake.

“We also cater for birthday parties, Christmas parties and other special events.”

Excitingly, John also says they’ve recently welcomed two new quokkas to the park.

“These wonderful little creatures, about the size of a domestic cat, are found in south-west WA,” says John.

“Mainly nocturnal, we find the quokkas are still quite active and readily seen during the day.”

Taralga Wildlife Park, 257 Bannaby Road, Taralga. Call 0419 014540 or search Taralga Wildlife Park on Facebook.

A gift store with pets in mind

SANDY Borgo at Charlie & Chums is looking forward to putting a smile on people’s faces again.

She says her gift store for pets is full of stock as the lockdown comes to an end.

“There’s toys for cats and dogs, pet hair brushes and brooms, bookmarks, bags, painted mugs, figurines, sculptures, leashes, collars and much more in our Christmas range,” she says.

“We’ve got check-ins, hand sanitiser at the door and we wipe down everything, so people know they’re coming into a nice clean store.”

Sandy has two dogs herself, Charlie the labrador and Nifty the koolie, who have supported her through lockdown.

“It makes sense to get your pet a nice gift from our store after them helping us through lockdown,” she says.

“We can also do gift boxes up for pets, if customers tell us what they like we can do it all up for them, it’s just a matter of you working out what you’d like – toys, treats, you name it,” says Sandy.

Sandy says the biggest gift for her is seeing people smile at the things they see in her store.

Charlie & Chums reopened on October 22.

Charlie & Chums, Shop 1, 103 South Point, Tuggeranong. Call 0402 097580, email charlieandchums@bigpond.com or visit charlieandchums.com.au

Comfortable and stylish vegan shoes

PODIATRIST of 30 years, Dr Mark Clayton, from NAOT of Canberra, says he has a new range of comfortable and stylish vegan shoes available for purchase.

“Vegan shoes can be hard to find, but the shoes we have in store now are not made from any animal products and come in all different styles, sizes and colours,” he says.

They’re just the start of Dr Clayton’s extensive range of NAOT footwear, a brand he says is ethically crafted and of “exceptional” quality.

“They call them shoes of peace, with each pair a product of collaboration,” says a NAOT spokesperson.

“Crafted by hand, through the combined efforts of people from different cultures and backgrounds, NAOT shoes are ethically made using sustainable methods with materials of the highest quality.

“Fine Italian leathers and its signature insoles, combined with advanced designs, make for an unparalleled combination of quality, fashion and comfort.”

For those wanting to browse Canberra’s biggest range of NAOT shoes, Dr Clayton recommends calling ahead to book an appointment.

NAOT of Canberra, 1/151 Cowper Street, Dickson, and 1/37 Heard Street, Mawson. Call 6262 8383 or visit naotofcanberra.com.au

Real estate experience, second to none

A REAL estate career presents new challenges every day and owner of Real Estate Australia, Peter Tolhurst, says he’s well equipped to handle them.

Peter has been in the industry for more than 30 years as a licensed builder and agent.

“A new opportunity came up to start in real estate, I never looked back. I still enjoy jumping out of bed for the new day,” he says.

Peter says: “Our qualifications and experience is second to none, the fact that we’re really focused on a good level of personal service helps us stand out against competitors.

“Covid has taught us so much and advanced things, with new ways of selling and managing property that are here to stay.”

He says Real Estate Australia believes it’s all about making it easier for clients, “professional personal service will always be the gold standard”.

After what Peter says was the most difficult 18 months in property management, he is looking forward to working with his team back in the office again.

Real Estate Australia, 39 Brierly Street, Weston. Call 6287 4577, email info@realestateaustralia.com.au or visit realestateaustralia.com.au

The land surveyors who helped Canberra grow

SHAW Surveys is committed to providing professional survey services to not only the general public, but also to government authorities, engineers, developers, solicitors, architects, builders and real estate agents, says director Jim Shaw.

“Part of getting approval from the government to build or extend the home requires an accurate measuring and position of things on the block and that’s where we come in,” says Jim.

“We offer comprehensive surveying services and have expertise in all facets of land and property surveying to make sure you’re not building too high or big.”

Shaw Surveys was first started in 1982 by Jim’s father, Peter, with the business originally called PJ Shaw & Associates.

Over the decades since, Peter says the company has done the subdivisions that created Gordon, Conder, Amaroo, Nicholls, Forde, Palmerston and Jerrabomberra to name a few.

“We’ve seen Canberra grow massively in the last 40 years and I’m really proud to have been a part of that,” says Peter.

“To know that my family is continuing the legacy makes me even more proud.”

Now jointly run by Peter and his children, Jim and Sarah, Shaw Surveys continues to offer their trusted services throughout the ACT and surrounds.

“We work as far as Goulburn, Braidwood, Cooma, Yass and even down the coast on occasions,” says Peter.

Shaw Surveys, 4/10 Kennedy Street, Kingston. Call 6260 7002 or visit pjshawsurveyors.com.au