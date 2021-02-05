Perth travel restrictions will be lifted tonight

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CORONAVIRUS travel restrictions from Perth to Canberra will be lifted at 6pm (February 5).

The easing of restrictions comes five days after a public health direction was put in place affecting travel from the Perth metropolitan area, as well as the Peel and south west regions of Western Australia (WA) to the ACT.

The changes are in line with the easing of lockdown restrictions announced by the WA Government yesterday.

“People who had recently been to these areas and were previously instructed to quarantine in the ACT will be able to leave quarantine from 6pm,” said ACT Health in a statement today.

“They will be informed of this by ACT Health via SMS and email later this afternoon.

“This change also means that there will be no travel restrictions for people coming from these areas of WA into the ACT.”

A public health direction in place for COVID-19 exposure sites in Victoria remains after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive to COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) in Victoria identified a number of “tier 1” public exposure sites at businesses in areas such as Brighton, Brandon Park, Clayton South, Heatherton, Keysborough, Melbourne, Moorabbin Airport, Noble Park, Springvale and west Melbourne.

Anyone who has visited the businesses identified in these areas are required to immediately quarantine, get tested and remain in quarantine for 14 days, said an ACT Health spokesperson.

“People currently in the ACT who have recently been in Victoria, must check the Victorian DHHS website to see if they have visited any of these tier 1 exposure sites during the dates and times listed,” the spokesperson said.

“In addition, anyone in the ACT who is identified by DHHS as a close contact will need to quarantine for 14 days after their last exposure to the case. All close contacts are required to have a COVID-19 test on entry to quarantine and again prior to completing quarantine.”