Pest control operations begin at Namadgi

A TWO-week pest control operation has begun at Namadgi National Park, according to the ACT Parks and Conservation Service.

The service advises that the operations will be conducted in the already-closed sections of the Bimberi Wilderness Area and western Namadgi National Park until 11.59pm October 1.

The ACT Parks and Conservation Service will be undertaking the aerial control program as part of our ongoing management of Namadgi’s ecosystem to protect the native environment from invasive species, which they say will also help the park continue to recover from the 2020 Orroral Valley bushfire.

A spokesperson for the ACT Parks and Conservation Service said Namadgi National Park remains closed as part of the ACT government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak in the ACT, and Canberrans are reminded they are not allowed to travel outside their local areas in this time.

“While this work is completed over the coming weeks, you may notice helicopters operating in the area. The public should not be alarmed by additional aircraft over the National Park,” the spokesperson said.

“The team will implement extensive safety precautions for the duration of the program, such as buffer zones and clear signage.”