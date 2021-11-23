Peter Bray Memorial Walk opens in Jerrabomberra

A NEW pathway around Lake Jerrabomberra has been opened in honour of former Queanbeyan deputy mayor and ACT senior volunteer of the year Peter Bray.

Officially opened on Saturday (November 20), the walk runs through the heart of Jerrabomberra, where Mr Bray moved with his family in 1996.

Mr Bray passed away last year from cancer, but leaves a remarkable legacy in the region from his tireless service to the community.

He served a 12 year career on council, including being elected as deputy mayor for four consecutive one-year terms.

He was known for his significant contributions to the disability sector at community and state levels, including as CEO of Hartley Lifecare, vice-president of the Queanbeyan Special Needs Group and president of Meals on Wheels Queanbeyan.

He played a key role in starting the Queanbeyan Lion’s Community Bookstore, a shop that sells donated books and has raised over $100,000 for charity organisations since its opening.

He also served a 40 year career in the army, retiring as Brigadier.

In 1995 Mr Bray was made a Member of the Order of Australia and in 2019 he was named the ACT’s Senior Volunteer of the Year.

Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council (QPRC) Mayor Tim Overall said the opening was a most suitable and long-lasting tribute to a man devoted to his family and community.

“It was a moving and well-attended ceremony,” said Mr Overall.

“In attendance were Peter’s wonderful family – wife, Margaret, daughters Winifred and Geraldine, son Nathan and wife Mandy, Daniel, and grandchildren Lachlan, Josie and Will along with many friends.”