Petition calls to keep waste facility open

THE closure of the green waste facility in west Belconnen has been put on hold following a petition to keep it open.

In three weeks, more than 2000 Canberrans have signed a petition sponsored by Liberal MLA Peter Cain, calling on the Labor-Greens government to keep the green waste facility on Parkwood Road, west Belconnen, open.

Mr Cain had been preparing to table the petition in the ACT Legislative Assembly next week when the Transport Canberra and City Services Directorate yesterday (June 17) announced that residents will continue to be able to drop off green waste at the Parkwood site in the coming months under a temporary extension of current service arrangements.

The closure of the site was planned for June 30 after the ACT government said it would not renew Canberra Sand and Gravel’s lease at the site, with plans to undertake remediation works to clear the waste from the site.

However, yesterday the ACT government released a statement saying that it would extend Canberra Sand and Gravel’s licence on a temporary basis while alternatives for green waste management on the northside are identified.

The government said the decision was made in a response to public feedback, but the Canberra Liberals believe it was their petition that had resulted in the temporary extension of the site.

But this temporary solution isn’t enough, according to Mr Cain, who said: “This is a band-aid solution, with no timeframe and no certainty.

“The Labor Greens government still can’t be trusted to support the population growth of Canberra with appropriate infrastructure and facilities.”

Liberal MLA for Ginninderra Elizabeth Kikkert said the Labor-Greens government is still closing this facility without providing a long term alternative.

“The reality of driving an hour and a half round trip from Belconnen to the Mugga Lane facility is still looming over many small businesses and community members,” she said.

“The community needs certainty that the government will deliver the services they want.

“I now call on the government to be upfront and proactively consultative with CSG as they search for a new site in West Belconnen for a green waste.”

