Petition launched to stop ACT drug decriminalisation bill

THE Belco Party has launched an online petition against a bill to decriminalise small amounts of illicit drugs in the ACT.

Under the Drugs of Dependence Amendment Bill, put forward by Labor backbencher Michael Pettersson, Canberrans would not face criminal sanctions for possessing small amounts of certain drugs, such as heroin, ice and cocaine.

Belco Party spokesperson Nikolai Jermolajew believes the bill, currently before the ACT Assembly, would encourage young people to use drugs and would result in more deaths.

“This bill must be stopped,” Mr Jermolajew says.

“The Belco Party does not mind if persons caught possessing small quantities of drugs are sent to a drug rehabilitation centre instead of going to court and we certainly want to see a very prominent education campaign to stop people using drugs in the first place, but this current bill is just madness.

“It will encourage young people especially, to try these dreadful deadly drugs.”

The Belco Party hopes Canberrans will sign the petition in order to stop the bill or “seriously” amend it.

“The bill before the Assembly doesn’t have anything in it about rehabilitation or educating people not to take drugs in the first place,” Mr Jermolajew says.

“It just creates a new $100 infringement notice for possession of a wide range of dangerous illicit drugs and gets rid of any criminal sanction.”

The petition, which launched today (October 7), has currently fetched 22 signatures and will be tabled in the Assembly early November.

The petition can be found here.