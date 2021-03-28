Photo shows man believed to be involved in assault

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE are searching for a man believed to have been involved in an assault outside of Reload Bar in February.

The alleged assault took place in Verity Lane at about 1.25am, Sunday, February 13.

Following extensive enquiries, police released images of the man, pictured, who may be able to assist with the investigation.

He is believed to be about 50 years old, described as being about 5”9’ (175cm) tall, with a bald head and wearing a blue button up shirt.

Information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6733073.