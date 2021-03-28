Photo shows man believed to be involved in assault

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE are searching for a man believed to have been involved in an assault outside of Reload Bar in February.

Police want to talk to this man.

The alleged assault took place in Verity Lane at about 1.25am, Sunday, February 13.

Following extensive enquiries, police released images of the man, pictured, who may be able to assist with the investigation.

He is believed to be about 50 years old, described as being about 5”9’ (175cm) tall, with a bald head and wearing a blue button up shirt.

Information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6733073. 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleUpdate: Police investigate Dunlop fire
Next articleEmpathetic perfomance of rare works
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply