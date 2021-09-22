Pizza bar added to exposure site list

A PIZZA bar in Kambah is one of the latest sites added to the close contact covid list on Wednesday (September 22).

The entry to Little Theo’s in Kambah has been identified as a close contact site from 5pm-9pm September 17 and 5pm-7.30pm September 18.

Anyone who has been to any of the close contact exposure locations during these dates and times mustcomplete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine, get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health and remain in quarantine until advised further by ACT Health, even if they get a negative test result.

New casual contact sites have been recorded in the past 24 hours, too, including:

Woolworths Belconnen, 8.15am-9am, and 2pm-3pm, September 19.

Woolworths Charnwood, 5pm-6pm, September 15, and 7.10am-8.15am, September 18.

KFC Woden, Phillip, 5.05pm-6pm, September 18.

Communities@Work Tuggeranong – Community Pantry, Greenway, 2pm-3.05pm, September 15.

7-Eleven Melba, 2.50pm-3.40pm, September 14.

Bus Route 5, Code BUS340, Calwell Shops to Wanniassa Park & Ride, 5.25pm-5.57pm, September 14.

Bus Route 4, Code BUS389, Wanniassa Park & Ride to Belconnen Interchange, 6.03pm-6.38pm, September 14.

Bus Route 41, Code BUS598, Belconnen Interchange to Charnwood Shops, 7.35pm-7.48pm, September 14.

People who have been to casual contact exposure locations during the times listed are expected to, complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health.

If a person was at the casual contact location less than four days ago, ACT Health says they will need two tests – one test as soon as they find out they are a casual contact and another test on day five after they were at the casual contact location.

People at the casual contact location four or more days ago only need to get one test.

The full list can be viewed here.