Plastic surgery clinic labelled close contact site

A PLASTIC, aesthetic and reconstructive clinic in Deakin is the latest ACT business to be added to the covid close contact list.

Anyone who has been to CAPS Clinic (CAPS Offices on Level 1 only) in Deakin between 8am and 5.10pm on September 20 is considered a close contact and is required to complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine, get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health and remain in quarantine until advised further by ACT Health, even if they get a negative test result.

The CAPS Clinic 360UV Skin Cancer Clinic on Level 1, between 8am and 5.10pm on September 20, and Sole’vita Hospital on Ground Level from 4.20pm-5.20pm on September 20 have also been labelled as casual contact sites.

Other new causal contact sites include:

Woolworths Calwell, 4.40pm-5.30pm, September 20.

Subway Conder, 10.30am-2.30pm, September 20.

ALDI Conder, 5.45pm-6.45pm, September 19.

Woolworths Conder, 6.10pm-6.55pm, September 19.

Woolworths Erindale, Wanniassa, 10am-11am, September 19.

Madina Market Greenway, 5.30pm-6pm, September 18.

Woolworths Weston Creek, 3.30pm-4.30pm, September 18.

Woolworths Kambah, 2.30pm-3.20pm, September 17.

Phillip Medical & Dental Centre (General Practice and Pharmacy only), 1.48pm-2.42pm, September 16.

Bus Route 2, Code BUS322, 6.30pm-6.48pm, September 14.

National Health Co-op Evatt, 9.40am-10.45am, September 13.

Florey Medical Centre, 10.30am-12.10pm, September 13.

People who have been to casual contact exposure locations during the times listed are expected to, complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health.

If a person was at the casual contact location less than four days ago, ACT Health says they will need two tests – one test as soon as they find out they are a casual contact and another test on day five after they were at the casual contact location.

People at the casual contact location four or more days ago only need to get one test.

The full list can be viewed here.