‘Please, please’ don’t gather for the footy final, says minister

THE ACT has recorded 38 new covid cases, down from yesterday’s record of 52.

Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith told today’s (October 3) covid press briefing this was “still above what we are used to seeing”.

She urged Canberrans not to use the long weekend or the football final to gather in large numbers and to “please, please” abide by public health directions.

Of the new cases, 24 were linked and 14 under early investigation.

She said 14 people were were in quarantine and at least 16 in the community while infectious.

There were 14 people in hospital with five in intensive care, of which three are on ventilators.

The latest vaccine rates stood at 92.6 per cent of the 12 and above population of the ACT had had at least one dose of vaccine and 63.9 per cent were full vaccinated.