Update: Mary’s been found ‘safe and well’

UPDATE: Police say they’ve found Mary safe and well

POLICE and the family of 23-year-old woman Mary Ayuel have concerns for her welfare after she went missing on Monday (July 12).

Mary has not been seen or heard from since 3.30pm on Monday, and hasn’t returned to her home in Moncrieff.

She is described as being of African appearance, about 155cm (5’1”) with long, black braided hair, and of slim build.

Anyone with information should call 131 444, quoting reference number 6847084.