Police bring in help to support thousands in quarantine

FROM tomorrow (January 11) ACT State Emergency Service (ACTSES) volunteers will work with police to support the thousands of people in quarantine in Canberra.

Over the coming days, people in quarantine will receive a text message asking them to call ACT policing’s police assistance line on 131 444. When they call back, an ACTSES volunteer will ask people to verify their details and quarantine requirements.

“At the moment there are more than 2800 people in quarantine and in the past few weeks police have been conducting approximately 1500 compliance checks weekly,” said Superintendent Rohan Smith.

He said people in quarantine should expect to be contacted at least once during their quarantine period.

“We will continue to conduct checks at houses and with ACTSES support we now have the opportunity to speak with people, which will be a significant support to anyone who is in quarantine,” he said.

“Some people receive multiple checks, if police identify a potential risk which could include welfare support.

“ACT Policing and the ACT Emergency Services Agency have a strong record of working together during emergencies to ensure that the Canberra community is safe, supported and informed. We’re thankful for ACTSES volunteers supporting our Taskforce for the COVID-19 response.”