Police capture their man after pursuit over both sides of border

A 26-year-old Theodore man on bail has been arrested for a litany of offences in both the ACT and New South Wales.

ACT police captured and charged the man on Thursday (December 7) with attempted aggravated robbery, possessing an offensive weapon, property damage, common assault, breaching a family violence order and riding a stolen motor vehicle.

The arrest in Banks at 2.25pm follows a large police operation in Holt a day earlier to locate the 26-year-old man who is now before the courts.

A 20-year-old Fisher woman was also arrested later in Belconnen at 8.35pm in connection with the stolen vehicle.

She was charged with driving a stolen motor vehicle, unlicenced and aggravated dangerous driving and with drug possession.