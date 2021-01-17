Police car rolled by drunk driver

A POLICE vehicle rolled and two officers were injured following a two-car collision last night (January 16).

An alcohol-impaired driver was immediately suspended.

Police will allege that at about 9.10pm a silver station wagon turned in front of an unmarked police vehicle at the intersection of Hindmarsh Drive and Palmer Street, Garran.

The police vehicle rolled about 20 metres east of the intersection. The police officers in the police vehicle received minor injuries – with one requiring extraction by ACT Fire and Rescue.

The driver of the silver station wagon was uninjured, however breath analysis confirmed a blood-alcohol level of 0.163. The legal limit is 0.05.

He was issued an immediate suspension notice and further investigations about the incident are being conducted by ACT Road Policing’s Major Collision Team.

Anyone with information about this collision should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website

