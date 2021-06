Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE and the family of 15-year old Rashaan Bowen have concerns for his welfare after he went missing yesterday (Wednesday, June 2).

Rashaan was last seen in Wanniassa at about noon.

He is described as having a thin build, with a dark complexion, dark hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate him and would like to reassure him that he is not in any trouble.

Anyone with information should call 131 444, quoting reference number 6814256.