POLICE and the family of 13-year old Tayler Ryan are concerned for her welfare after she went missing yesterday (Wednesday, June 9).

Tayler was last seen at 9am yesterday in Greenway, wearing a faded navy Nike hooded jumper, black sneakers and black shorts with a floral print.

She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160cm (5’2”) tall, with red hair and fair complexion.

Anyone with information should call 131 444, quoting reference number 6820265.