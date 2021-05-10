Police concerned for missing teenager

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE and the family of 17-year-old Haydar Wali are concerned for his welfare after he went missing yesterday (May 10) morning.

Haydar, who is described by police as being of Middle Eastern in appearance, about 175cm (5’9”) tall, with black hair, brown eyes, and of slim build, was last seen in Forde at about 9am.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate him and would like to reassure him that he is not in trouble.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Haydar is urged to contact ACT police on 131 444, quoting reference number 6795707.