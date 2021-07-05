Police didn’t charge driver found with cannabis

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE driver of a car found with 21 kilograms of dried cannabis, more than $14,000 in cash and multiple mobile phones was not charged by police.

The man, a 28-year-old, was stopped by police when he was driving a grey Ford Ranger SUV on Coulter Drive, Belconnen, at about 7.40pm last night (July 4).

Police found and seized several vacuum-sealed bags containing about 21 kilograms of a substance suspected of being dried cannabis in the rear of the vehicle, cash totaling more than $14,000 and five mobile telephones.

While the man was not charged in relation to these warrants, police believe a crime syndicate focused on the supply of cannabis and other drugs into the ACT is responsible.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information about this matter or the supply of drugs in the ACT is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.