Police dismayed by weekend of ‘selfish’ speeders

CLOCKED going 90km/h over the posted speed limit, a 32-year-old man with a probationary licence was one of 50 drivers nabbed for speeding over the Anzac Day long weekend.

The man, having only regained his licence in March (it was disqualified for six months for a drink-driving offence), was seen travelling at 150km/h on an 60km/h stretch of Baldwin Drive in Kaleen at about 12.30pm yesterday (April 26).

He lost his licence again and was given a $1841 fine.

Of the drivers nabbed by police, at least 10 were travelling at more than 30km/h over the speed limit throughout the four-day, double demerit period, including a 19-year-old P-plater, who was caught driving at 138km/h in an 80km/h area on Adelaide Avenue at about 9.30pm last night.

Dismayed by the behaviour seen on Canberra’s roads over the weekend, ACT police say eight drivers were also caught drug-driving and two were caught drink-driving.

Among them was a 29-year-old woman was caught driving four and a half times (0.228) over the legal driving alcohol limit on Jim Pike Avenue, Gordon, with no headlights on, at about 10.40pm, Sunday (April 25).

These drivers undermined the generally good behaviour shown by drivers over the long weekend, according to ACT road policing acting sergeant Andrew McKellar.

“While the Anzac Day long weekend was, for many, a period for quiet reflection of past sacrifices, for a few people it was a chance to be selfish and put lives in danger on our roads,” Mr McKellar says.

“It’s a handful of drivers, but these readings almost defy belief. There’s no way this behaviour can be accidental, it’s deliberate, and could almost be described as wilfully dangerous.

“Most drivers, on their P-plates or otherwise, do the right thing, but if you know someone who speeds or chooses to drive while under the influence, speak to them about it. The life that conversation might save could be yours.”