Police investigating fatal collision in Tuggeranong

ACT police are investigating a single-vehicle fatality that occurred late on Tuesday night (April 27) on the Tuggeranong Parkway.

A 19-year-old man died from the collision in Kambah around 10.30pm on the southbound carriageway, north of the Sulwood Drive intersection.

An orange Holden Commodore appeared to collide with a large street sign and a concrete structure on the centre median strip.

Police earlier received reports that the Holden Commodore was being driven dangerously in several Canberra suburbs.

Patrol officers made multiple attempts to intercept it, but the driver failed to stop on each occasion.

ACT Fire & Rescue and ACT Ambulance Service attended the scene of the accident, but the driver died in the vehicle.

Three passengers in the car were transported to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

ACT police’s major collision team are still examining the circumstances surrounding the collision and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Due to the circumstances leading up to the collision, it is being treated as a critical incident with police actions prior to the collision will be examined.

This death is the fifth fatality on ACT roads this year.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the collision and has not yet spoken with police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference 6785628. 

