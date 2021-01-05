Police locate Canberra teen after missing for nine days

Missing teen Kyah Barrett has been found.

THE whereabouts of a missing 14-year-old Canberra girl has finally been solved.

Kyah Barrett had been missing since Boxing Day, but was found safe on Monday evening.

She was last seen in Kaleen nine days earlier before police were able to locate the teenager at an unnamed location.

The circumstances behind her disappearance have not been revealed.

It was the second incident Kyah had gone missing in the past three months.

She was lost over several days in November during a trip to Civic from Latham on October 31.

