Police nab health cheat leaving hotel

A 24-year-old Sydney woman has been charged with failing to comply with a direction of the ACT Chief Health Officer after being detected at Canberra airport last night by police as not having an exemption to be in the ACT.

Police escorted the Paddington resident to a hotel at the airport and ordered her to remain there, at her own expense, before being escorted to a return flight this morning (July 10).

At about 11.45pm, hotel staff notified police the woman had guests and was preparing to leave the hotel in contravention of the directions issued by ACT Health.

Police arrived at the hotel as a rideshare vehicle departed with the woman inside. It was stopped by police 20 minutes later on Kings Avenue, Russell, where the woman was arrested.

ACT Police will notify NSW Police of a breach of the NSW Health stay-at-home directions.