Update: Police pull off major drug bust in Canberra suburb

POLICE arrested a 52-year-old Higgins man over money laundering and drug trafficking offences.

Brett Matthew French was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

Mr French appeared in Magistrates Court on Tuesday (January 6) where he did not enter a plea and was refused bail.

Members from the ACT criminal investigations and patrol squad executed a search warrant at a man’s residence around 6.20pm on Monday.

The officers discovered 400 grams of methamphetamine, trafficable quantities of cocaine, GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) and chemicals involved in the manufacture of drugs.

Prohibited weapons were also found and seized, along with an amount of cash that totalled to more than $2000 in cash.

Mr French has been remanded to appear in court later this month.

Any information about the sale or manufacture of illicit drugs, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.