Police raid recovers burglary hauls

Property alleged to be stolen recovered by police.

A 36-year-old Kambah man will face the ACT Magistrates Court on May 7 on five counts of obtaining property by deception and one count of possessing a drug of dependence following a police raid on his home. 

Police searched the man’s property on Friday, March 26, as part of an ongoing investigation into residential burglaries in the Tuggeranong area between January and March.

Police seized several items they believe are directly linked to at least two burglaries, including jewellery, watches, personal documents, computers, other electrical items, and bank cards.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website

