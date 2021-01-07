Police release image to identify man following Mitchell incident

Share Canberra's trusted news:
The identity of a man that ACT police want to question over an incident.
POLICE have been forced to turn to the public for assistance to reveal the identity of a man wanted for questioning.
The man is wanted over an incident on a licensed premises in Mitchell.
CCTV footage has captured the man around 5am on September 19 at the venue on Grimwade Street.
Police want to speak to the man over his involvement in the incident.
Despite ongoing enquiries that has included speaking to a number of witnesses, police have yet to be able to identify the man.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact ACT police operations on 131 444, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference 6675637.
