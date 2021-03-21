Police seek man who fired gun in Casey

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN fired a gun after having forced his way into a property in Casey early on Friday (March 19).

At about 4.15am, police responded to the incident. It is alleged the man returned to his car before firing the gun.

He left the location in a white 2005 BMW 320i sedan, registration YEC30V.

Just before midday police saw the car on Murranji Street, Hawker, and a short time later observed the vehicle was being driven erratically.

The driver failed to stop and continued driving through the southern suburbs.

Anyone who witnessed the incident in Casey, the subsequent pursuit or have CCTV or dash-cam footage is urged to call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.