Police seek man who fired gun in Casey

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN fired a gun after having forced his way into a property in Casey early on Friday (March 19).

At about 4.15am, police responded to the incident. It is alleged the man returned to his car before firing the gun.

He left the location in a white 2005 BMW 320i sedan, registration YEC30V.

Just before midday police saw the car on Murranji Street, Hawker, and a short time later observed the vehicle was being driven erratically.

The driver failed to stop and continued driving through the southern suburbs.

Anyone who witnessed the incident in Casey, the subsequent pursuit or have CCTV or dash-cam footage is urged to call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleDriver nabbed at 196km/h on Barton Highway
Next articleMusic triumphs over ‘unsettled’ acting
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply