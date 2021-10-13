Police seek witnesses to alleged skate park assault

POLICE are seeking witnesses and footage relating to an alleged assault at the barbecue area by the Weston Skate Park on Thursday afternoon (October 7).

Police say the incident occurred about 5pm when two young men were approached by two other young men resulting in an altercation and one of the offenders brandishing a knife.

They describe the first offender as being of slim build, about 170cm (5’7”) tall and with an olive complexion.

The second offender is described as being about 180cm (5’11”) tall, of caucasian appearance and with blond hair.

The two young men left the scene in a white car, possibly a Mitsubishi Lancer.

Police believe several people captured the incident on camera and are seeking any footage or photographs taken in the vicinity of the Weston Skate Park between 5pm and 5.30pm. Additionally, anyone who witnessed the assault is urged to come forward.

Anyone with information thould call 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website