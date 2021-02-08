Calwell collision turns aggressive

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE are seeking witnesses and dash-cam footage following a collision in Tuggeranong on Wednesday afternoon (February 3).

A white Mazda CX9 SUV collided with the rear of a Toyota Hilux utility on Johnson Drive, near Outtrim Avenue, Calwell, at about 4pm.

It is believed the drivers of the vehicles then continued to aggressively interact, as they travelled on roads to Clift Crescent in Richardson.

The incidents follows a two-car crash on the Barton Highway in Crace that ended in a fierce altercation between the drivers.

Anyone with information or footage that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, quoting reference 6726324.