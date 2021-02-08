Calwell collision turns aggressive

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE are seeking witnesses and dash-cam footage following a collision in Tuggeranong on Wednesday afternoon (February 3).

A white Mazda CX9 SUV collided with the rear of a Toyota Hilux utility on Johnson Drive, near Outtrim Avenue, Calwell, at about 4pm.

It is believed the drivers of the vehicles then continued to aggressively interact, as they travelled on roads to Clift Crescent in Richardson.

The incidents follows a two-car crash on the Barton Highway in Crace that ended in a fierce altercation between the drivers.

Anyone with information or footage that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, quoting reference 6726324.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleLate night burnouts alarm Greenway residents
Next articleLead discovery has authority testing public spaces
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply