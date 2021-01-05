Police shopping for man to assist enquiries

POLICE have released the image of a man who is being asked to come forward over an incident at the Canberra Centre.

The unnamed incident at the popular shopping strip occurred on November 27 last year.

Police have already gone about their “exhaustive investigations” after engaging with witnesses and following all lines of enquiry.

Investigators believe the man may have information to complete their investigation.

Witnesses that recognise the man pictured or have any information that may assist police, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference number 6682869.

