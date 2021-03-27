Police swoop on illicit guns and weapons

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IN a national week of police action targeting illicit guns and safe storage by licensed owners, ACT police seized two .22 calibre firearms, ammunition, air rifle pellets, one gel blaster, one replica hand grenade, two prohibited weapons and fireworks.

One man was arrested and charged with firearm and ammunition possession and two people are assisting police with their enquiries in relation to the illicit firearms. Charges are expected to be laid.

Nunchucks seized by police. A knuckle duster seized by police. Seized gun. A seized gun. Seized ammunition.

Insp Marcus Boorman said the week of action allowed police to remind gun owners of their storage obligations.

“Illicit firearms are a sought-after commodity for criminals in Australia, and function as an enabler for a broad range of crime types,” he said.

“The theft of unregistered firearms is often not reported to police due to fear of repercussions associated with the possession of an unregistered firearm.”

Over the week, ACT police conducted compliance checks at properties where two failed inspection and two guns were surrendered.

Anyone with information about illicit firearms should call 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.