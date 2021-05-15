Police swoop seizes cocaine, cash and a gun

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE raids on several locations in the ACT and Queanbeyan yesterday (May 14) have seized trafficable quantities of cocaine, a prohibited firearm and about $100,000 in cash suspected of being the proceeds of crime.

Two men are facing charges relating to drug trafficking after ACT and NSW police executed search warrants in Gilmore, Hume, Phillip and Queanbeyan.

Police believe the 29-year-old man arrested in the ACT and the 36-year-old man arrested in NSW yesterday are part of the same criminal syndicate as a 26-year-old man arrested in Belconnen on April 30.

Anyone with information about the supply and distribution of drugs in the ACT should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.