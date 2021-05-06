Policy promises to boost Canberra’s central treescape

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE federal government has today (May 6) released a “Tree Management Policy”, which will see tree canopy increase from 33 per cent to 40 per cent in the National Triangle and other central areas by 2030.

Overseen by the National Capital Authority, the authority will immediately begin the implementation strategy for the roll out, which will also include improving the age diversity of the treescape by ensuring at least 10 per cent of the population are juvenile, and improving the existing diversity of the species to ensure that no one species represents more than 10 per cent of the population.

When announcing the policy, Assistant Minister for Regional Development and Territories Nola Marino said with ageing trees in the ACT, it’s timely to plan for its future.

“Canberra’s incredible treescape was designed in the early 20th century and has been enjoyed for generations since,” she said.

“Our aim is to ensure we deliver a treescape for future generations to enjoy. Trees play a major role in making Canberra so special for people who live here, and also for the millions of tourists who visit each year.

“We’ve been living the incredible legacy of Walter Burley Griffin and Marion Mahoney Griffin’s designs, the pioneering work of Charles Weston, Lindsay Pryor and the development work undertaken by the National Capital Development Commission (NCDC) and others, for over 100 years.

“It’s a time to reﬂect on the past, but also infuse contemporary thinking and practices to create a blueprint to ensure the urban forest is resilient and thriving in the future, particularly in the face of a changing climate.”