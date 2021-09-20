‘Positive’: Only seven covid cases recorded 

ONLY seven covid cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, all of which can be “pleasingly” linked to already-known cases, reported ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr.

He announced the low number of cases at today’s (September 20) covid presser, however, said only two were in quarantine during their entire infectious period.

In more good news though, he said the number of people in hospital with covid has fallen to five overnight. Two of them remain in intensive care.

Today’s case numbers are positive, according to the Chief Minister. But he said they aren’t sure if it’s one-off, similar to the 30 cases recorded on Friday.

“What has been clear over the past five weeks is that daily cases have fluctuated,” he said.

On the testing front, more than 2600 covid tests were conducted yesterday.

Mr Barr said this is broadly in-line with weekend testing numbers.

There are now 401 cases who have recovered with 25 in the past 24 hours. This means there are now 224 active cases associated with this outbreak.