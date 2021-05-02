‘Postie-in-reverse’ steals parcels from homes

Share Canberra's trusted news:

PARCELS have been stolen from homes in Gungahlin by a “postie in reverse” on a motorcycle.

On Friday (April 30), a 25-year-old man was arrested charged with theft.

During April, police say they received reports of packages delivered to addresses in Gungahlin being taken. CCTV from some of the locations revealed a man riding a motorcycle at each of the locations.

On Friday afternoon, police stopped a man riding a “postie”-style motorbike in Bonner and later searched of his Kambah home, seizing a number of items.

He will appear in court on May 14.

Meantime, police are asking anyone who has recently had packages taken in the Gungahlin area to ensure they have reported these incidents to police. Anyone with CCTV of a man riding a “postie”-style motorcycle (who is clearly not an Australia Post worker) are also being asked to provide this to police.

Anyone with information about the theft of packages in the ACT is urged to call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.