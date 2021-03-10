Prepare to discover magical destinations close by

Share Canberra's trusted news:

In this sponsored post “CityNews” highlights some of the picturesque landscapes, historic communities and fascinating events, on Canberra’s doorstop.

THE taste of a fresh morning coffee, loading up the car, pulling out of the driveway – it all adds to the magical feeling of heading out on a road trip.

And, luckily for Canberrans, surrounding the nation’s capital are picturesque landscapes, historic communities and fascinating events.

But before heading out to nearby locations (that feel a world away), make sure the car’s serviced and ready to go!

Valley puts community spirit on display

“SHAPED by rolling hills and natural beauty, the Yass Valley showcases the seasons like a well-hung canvas,” says senior destination marketing officer Georgia Patmore.

Just a 40 minute drive along the Barton Highway from Canberra, Yass Valley makes for the perfect road trip, heading right through Canberra’s wine region and the scenic Murrumbateman.

“It’s a true snapshot of Australian history,” says Georgia.

“Just some of the highlights include food and wine experiences, exploring nature and outdoors, enchanting shops and boutiques, talented local artisans and traditional country hospitality.”

Georgia says the weekends really put the proud community spirit on display, with the regional markets offering items such as arts, crafts, clothes, plants and local produce.

“There’s live music, award-winning wine and wide open spaces to enjoy,” she says.

“The famous country Yass Show is also coming up in March, along with Canberra Wine Week and much more.

“Come enjoy the place that’s loved for its strong sense of community, spectacular natural scenery, innovative local producers, and embrace the simple country lifestyle – all on the doorstep of Canberra.”

Yass Valley, visit yassvalley.com.au or call 1300 886014.

Historic region’s brimming with charm

NESTLED high on the Great Dividing Range, less than an hour from Canberra, the Upper Lachlan region is the perfect destination for a day trip or a weekend getaway, says Upper Lachlan Shire Council tourism manager Andrew Warren.

Located on Canberra’s doorstep, Andrew says the region boasts snow-dusted winters with cosy warm fires, autumns ablaze with colour, spring blooms galore, and mild and sunny summers.

Home of the Wombeyan Caves and Lake Wyangala, with a plethora of outdoor activities, he says the region is also blessed with some award-winning food and wine establishments, such as Taralga’s Argyle Inn – recognised as one of NSW’s top eateries by the Sydney Morning Herald’s Good Food Guide Awards, and Collector Wines – winning Gourmet Traveller’s 2020 Star Cellar Door and Best Small Cellar Door awards in the Canberra region.

“We also boast a number of resident artisans, such as Lindner Socks – 11th generation sock makers crafting socks from locally sourced wool,” Andrew says.

“Each and every one of our picturesque villages – Crookwell, Gunning, Taralga, Binda, Bigga, Collector, Dalton, Grabben Gullen, Laggan and Tuena – [which are] steeped in history and brimming with charm, are worth exploring.

“Our region really is a region with stories to tell, beautiful vistas to behold and a warm country reception to be enjoyed at one of our many boutique accommodation houses.

“We look forward to welcoming you to the Upper Lachlan – so close but a world away.”

More information via visitupperlachlan.com.au or email info@upperlachlan.nsw.gov.au

Magical region boasts diversity in every town

AUTUMN’S a magical time to visit the Hilltops Region, just over an hour drive from Canberra, says tourism and events manager Brent Randall.

The Hilltops Council, formed in 2016, includes the former council areas of Boorowa, Harden, Murrumburrah and Young, where there are plenty of magical things to see and do, Brent says.

“It’s a truly diverse and historical region, with something different in every town,” he says.

“There’s everything from museums and galleries, to lookouts and trails, to restaurants and wineries, one of which won best wine in the state at the 2019 NSW Wine Awards.”

When it comes to coffee, Brent says Boorowa is seeing a quickly-growing cafe culture, with new places for coffee, wine, and dining popping up rapidly.

“The streets of Boorowa come alive with people dining both inside and out on the street,” he says.

And, for fans of art, Brent says now’s the perfect time to come to the Hilltops.

“We have a spectacular, just finished nature mural, painted across four silos, and an art trail from March 17-21 [where] people can visit studios, meet the artists and participate in workshops.”

Hilltops Council, call 1800 628233 or visit visithilltopsregion.com.au

Getting car-ready for a stress-free trip

BEFORE heading out on a road trip, Paul Whyte Automotive director Ken Williams says drivers should get their car checked to prevent any car issues while on the road.

Ken suggests drivers make sure their cooling system is working properly, as some cars still struggle in warmer weather on long drives.

He says they should also check for brake problems or any issues with their tyres to avoid a blowout.

And, he says they shouldn’t forget their electrical system, or they’ll risk being left without properly working lights.

Paul Whyte Automotive first opened in 1985 as a family-owned and operated auto mechanic.

While the family has since moved on, Ken says they still pride themselves on offering a personal experience.

“We’re not a corporation. We see people out in the community and have a chat. We remember them and we remember their car,” he says.

Located on O’Brien Place, Gungahlin, Ken says: “We’re an ‘all make and model’ servicing centre that includes cars still under new car warranty.

“You can drop your car off, jump on the tram and head into work.”

Paul Whyte Automotive also offers other services such as car servicing, registration inspections, suspension services, brake replacement, and tyre and wheel services.

Paul Whyte Automotive, unit 3, 4 O’Brien Place, Gungahlin. Call 6241 4047, email admin@paulwhyteauto.net.au or visit paulwhyteauto.com.au

Getting close-up and personal with animals

MORE hands-on than any zoo or park, Taralga Wildlife Park offers close-up and personal animal experiences, making it the perfect outing for the whole family, says owner John Stafford.

“Meet all our regular visitors’ favourites like Suzie the wombat,” he says.

“You’ll find Suzie wandering the grounds just waiting for a pat and some attention.

“Or get up-close with Poco, our super friendly Rusa deer in the friendship farm area that also features rabbits, guinea pigs and sheep.”

Perhaps visitors might want to hold a lizard, or let “Hoot” the tawny frogmouth sit on their hand, John says.

The park also has numerous species of kangaroos and wallabies, including two spectacular white kangaroos, more than 100 species of birds, including macaws, curlews, parrots, finches and endangered freckled ducks, as well as free-ranging peacocks.

With more than 50 exhibits featuring animals such as dingoes, deer, antelope, a camel, a guanaco (pictured), llamas and alpacas, John says there are plenty of animals and birds to see and feed.

Visitors can make a day out of the park, too, finishing it off at its cafe, which John says serves great coffee and cake, homemade pies and light lunch options until 3pm, Friday to Monday.

He says there’s also a good range of cafes and hotels in the area to enjoy a range of food.

Taralga Wildlife Park is open 10am to 4pm, Friday to Monday, and is open every day during school holidays.

Taralga Wildlife Park, 257 Bannaby Road, Taralga. Call 0419 014540 or search Taralga Wildlife Park on Facebook.