Prescribed burn starts at Cotter River

A PRESCRIBED burn along the Cotter River today (April 12) is being conducted to better protect the Cotter Water Catchment.

The burn will encompass a 1190ha area, according to an ACT Parks and Conservation Services spokesman.

A 2ha cultural burn at Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve also continues today to improve grass tree health and to protect cultural assets.

Though efforts are being made to minimise the impact, there will be the chance of smoke cover, the spokesman says.

People with asthma, other chronic respiratory or chronic cardiac diseases, are being advised to not perform exercise and should stay inside if affected by the smoke.