Prescribed burns across Canberra may produce smoke

SMOKE may be visible in some parts of Canberra today (October 27) when prescribed burns take place at Paddys River and the Jerrabomberra Wetland Nature Reserve.

The ACT Rural Fire Service (ACTRFS) will be undertaking burns on Point Hut Road, Paddys River between 1 and 4pm.

Effort will be taken to minimise the impact of smoke in the area, but ACT Health advises that people with asthma, other chronic respiratory and/or chronic cardiac diseases should not perform vigorous exercise and should stay inside if affected by the smoke.

The ACTRFS advises Canberrans to only call triple zero if they see an unattended fire.

The ACT Parks and Conservation Service will also be conducting a prescribed burn at the Jerrabomberra Wetlands Nature Reserve today.

They are advising that temporary smoke cover is possible and may be visible across parts of Canberra.

As part of managing the prescribed burn to its conclusion, a buffer zone of up to 20 metres will be created around the complete perimeter of each prescribed burn.

The aim of the burn at Paddys River is to reduce the risk of grass fires this season and assist the landholder with weed management on the property.

The burn at Jerrabomberra is being conducted for ecological and cultural reasons, including to create open grass area where turtles can access breeding grounds and Latham’s snipe can shelter.