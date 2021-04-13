Prescribed burns spark week-long health warning

AIR quality in Canberra may be impacted this week with prescribed burns taking place in NSW and the ACT, warn ACT Health. 

The effects will most likely be felt in the late afternoon and evening, according to an ACT Health spokesperson.

People with asthma, other chronic respiratory or chronic cardiac diseases, are being advised to not perform exercise and should stay inside if affected by the smoke.

ACT Health is also advising Canberrans who suffer from asthma to make sure their treatment and action plans are up-to-date.

Anyone with concerns about their health should seek medical advice from their health practitioner, and anyone experiencing wheezing, chest tightness or difficulty breathing should seek urgent medical assistance. In the event of a medical emergency call 000.

