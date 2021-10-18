Primary and early childhood schools join the latest exposure sites

A CONSTRUCTION site at Campbell Primary School and multiple rooms in Narrabundah Early Childhood School have been identified as close contact covid exposure sites.

The new close contact sites include:

Campbell Primary School (Construction Site only), 25 Chauvel Street, Campbell, 6.30am to 12:30pm, October 16.

Campbell Primary School (Construction Site only), 25 Chauvel Street, Campbell, 6.30am to 3.00pm, October 15.

Narrabundah Early Childhood School (Grass Parrot Room and Kangaroo Room only), 23-27 Kootara Crescent, Narrabundah, 9am to 3.30pm, October 14.

Narrabundah Early Childhood School (Grass Parrot Room and Kangaroo Room only), 23-27 Kootara Crescent, Narrabundah, 9am to 3.30pm, October 13.

Anyone who has been at these locations during the times listed are considered close contacts and are required to complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine, get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health and remain in quarantine until advised further by ACT Health, even if they get a negative test result.