Private schools exposed to covid

CANBERRA Girls Grammar School and St Clare’s College are the latest schools to be affected by COVID-19 exposures. The schools join a list of others affected by the virus in recent days including: Namadgi School, St Anthony’s Parish Primary School, Gordon Primary School, Wanniassa School, Ainslie School, Melrose High School, Orana Steiner School, Erindale College and Holy Family School.

It comes as the territory ticked over 95 per cent full vaccination at the weekend.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr is meeting with cabinet ministers meeting today (November 8) to discuss the possible fast-tracking Canberra’s next phase of freedoms.

The ACT Government had flagged November 26 as the next checkpoint in the pathway forward.