Program reveals streets vulnerable to extreme heat

STREETS in six Canberra suburbs have been identified as being vulnerable to extreme heat, according to City Services Minister Chris Steel.

Streets in Florey, Ngunnawal, Kambah, Bonython, Scullin and Mawson have been identified as vulnerable as part of the ACT government’s new “Street Forestry Program”.

However, no trees will be planted in these areas until a community consultation, which is planned to go live tomorrow (March 20), is undertaken by the government, said a spokesman to City Services Minister Chris Steel.

He could not confirm how long the consultation will take.

The revelation of these heat vulnerable suburbs comes after Mr Steel today announced a year-long tree planting audit that will plan for the planting of 54,000 trees by 2023-24.

“A team of six staff are working their way across our city to identify vacant sites suitable for new public trees to be planted and the team has visited over 7500 sites in over 60 suburbs across Canberra as part of our rapid audit process,” he said.

He said sites have already been identified – parkland paths in Moncrieff, Barrier Street in Fyshwick and the Gordon shops – for the autumn planting program of 3500 trees that will start in the next month across Canberra, with 9000 urban trees to be planted over this year.

Any new sites identified will be ranked in order of priority, based on a location’s canopy cover, heat vulnerability and streetscape renewal significance, and will inform how the government orders tree species for future years, Mr Steel said.

“As part of the audit process they are looking for information on existing planting patterns and site conditions such as the type of surface cover, competition from existing vegetation, space constraints and existing infrastructure like powerlines and underground services,” he said.

Mr Steel also called on the public to submit recommendations to the audit by “dropping a pin” on an interactive map on the YourSay website.

“Since the map was launched in October 2019, we have had over 2400 requests for new trees and many of these locations have been deemed suitable and planted out,” Mr Steel said.

Submission to the YourSay campaign can be made here.