Queanbeyan covid numbers suddenly spike

QUEANBEYAN has today (October 27) recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

Eight of the cases are in Queanbeyan and two are in Karabar. All cases are under investigation.

There is also one new case in Goulburn that is under investigation.

It brings the total number of cases in the Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) to 441 since the start of the current outbreak in June.

State-wide, NSW recorded 304 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.