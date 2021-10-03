Queanbeyan dominates daily covid case numbers

QUEANBEYAN continues to dominate daily covid case numbers today (October 3) in the Southern NSW Local Health District with 15 new cases reported in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

The Queanbeyan region cases comprise four in Googong, six in Queanbeyan, three in Karabar and two in Crestwood, and takes the area’s active case numbers to 90.

Elsewhere in the health district there are 10 new cases in the Snowy Monaro (four in Jindabyne, three in Cooma and three in Thredbo) of which five are linked to known cases.

There are two new cases in Goulburn where one is linked to a known case.