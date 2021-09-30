Queanbeyan exposed: Supermarkets rule exposure sites

SEVEN new exposure sites have been identified in Queanbeyan today (September 30) following the announcement of more than 50 active cases now in the area.

The locations and times of concern include:

Coles Riverside Plaza, from 3.10pm to 4.15pm, Saturday, September 25.

Queanbeyan Aldi, from 10.45am to 11.25am, Monday, September 27.

Queanbeyan Reject Shop, from 11am to 11.55am, Sunday, September 26.

Riverside Shopping Plaza, from 10.45am to 12.10pm, Sunday, September 26.

Queanbeyan Woolworths, from 10.15am to 11.30am, Sunday, September 26.

Jerrabomberra Woolworths, from 9.35am to 10.45am, Saturday, September 25.

Jerrabomberra Woolworths, from 11.15am to 12.30pm, Sunday, September 26.

Karabar IGA, from 4.30pm to 5.40pm, Friday, September 24.

“Anyone who visited one of these venues at the times listed is a casual contact and mustimmediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received,” said a Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) spokesperson.

“Staff will be contacted separately by SNSWLHD’s Public Health Unit regarding their testing and isolation requirements.”