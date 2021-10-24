Queanbeyan logs half the health district’s new cases

QUEANBEYAN has half the six new covid cases reported by the Southern NSW Local Health District today (October 24).
All three are under investigation, as is another new case in Jerrabomberra.
Elsewhere in the local health district, there is a new case in Surf Beach and another in Nelligen. Both are under investigation.
