Queanbeyan police chase ends in a crash

A POLICE chase through Queanbeyan ended when the alleged offender crashed into a telegraph pole on Wednesday (January 20).

At about 12pm, police noticed a man driving a Holden Barina without a rear number plate and attempted to stop him on Gilmore Place.

The man sped off, and shortly after, attempting to turn right onto Tharwa Road, hit a telegraph pole. Three men fled from the car, forcing police to chase and arrest them.

The driver has been charged with police pursuit (not stopping), driving recklessly and driving without a license.

He was granted conditional bail to appear in Queanbeyan Local Court in February.

The other two men involved in the incident were released without charge.