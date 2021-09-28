Queanbeyan records nine new covid cases

THE Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) has recorded 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours, with nine of the cases in Queanbeyan.

Eight are linked to known cases and one is under investigation.

Five new covid cases have also been reported in Goulburn, four of the cases are linked and one is under investigation.

A number of “venues of concern” have been listed in Queanbeyan, including:

Queanbeyan Amcal Pharmac y, 23 Antill Street on Friday 24 September from 11.20am to 12.10pm.

Queanbeyan Woolworths, cnr of Crawford Street and Antill Street on Tuesday 21 September from 3.45pm to 4.30pm. Friday 24 September from11.25am to 12.00pm. Saturday 25 September from 2.10pm to 3.30pm.

Queanbeyan Aldi, Crawford Street on Tuesday 21 September from 3.00pm to 4.00pm. Thursday 23 September from 6.20pm to 7.00pm.

Queanbeyan Hungry Jacks, Atkinson Street, on Thursday 23 September from 7.20pm to 8pm.

Anyone who visited one of these venues at the times listed is a casual contact and must get tested and isolate, according to the SNSWLHD.

Today’s case numbers bring the total number of covid cases in the SNSWLHD to 132 since June.

Meantime, NSW recorded 863 new covid cases today and seven deaths.

At today’s covid update, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said 85.7 per cent of people aged 16 and above in NSW had received their first covid jab and 60.4 per cent of NSW residents were fully vaccinated.