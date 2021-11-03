Queanbeyan show cancelled for a second time

THE Queanbeyan show has been cancelled for a second year in a row.
Organisers of one of the longest running country show’s in NSW say covid “uncertainty” was behind the decision to cancel it’s November event.
The iconic show was on track to celebrate its 125th birthday last year, until covid forced its cancellation.
In a letter posted to facebook, the Queanbeyan Show Society committee, said they were “disappointed” the show won’t go ahead this year.
“We have put the heath and well-being of our volunteers, members, patrons and traders first and it has left us with no choice,” said Queanbeyan Show Society president Eddie Zarb.
Preparations are currently underway for a “bigger and better” show in 2022.
