Queanbeyan Tiger Josh Fahey drafted by GWS

Former Queanbeyan Tiger’s defender Josh Fahey has been drafted by the GWS GIANTS following last night’s (November 25) AFL draft.

The GIANTS Academy player, who grew up in Queanbeyan, was taken at pick 42 during the second round of the draft.

The selection caps off a good year for Fahey who was awarded best afield for the NAB AFL Academy against Geelong’s VFL side in April.

Josh’s father Adam Fahey is a former coach of the Queanbeyan Whites.